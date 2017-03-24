Three Years In The Making, Chick-fil-A Is Finally Coming To Lexington

(Photo: Bloomberg, © 2015 Bloomberg Finance LP)

LEXINGTON, NC - Attention all chicken lovers -- this is not a drill!

Lexington City Manager Alan Carson told WFMY News 2 a Chick-fil-A is on its way.

According to Carson, the company is waiting for a major zoning permit approval at the city council meeting on Monday. If approved, construction can start soon after.

Getting Chick-fil-A to come to Lexington is something Carson said he has been working on for three and a half years,

I'm pretty pumped that Chick-fil-A is finally coming.

The restaurant will be open before Thanksgiving and will be at 75 Parkway Plaza according to Carson - near the Applebee's.

Currently the closest Chick-fil-A to Lexington is the one located in Salisbury.

