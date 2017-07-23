WFMY
Close

Thunderstorms Knock Power Out For Thousands Of Triad Customers

WFMY 6:37 PM. EDT July 23, 2017

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC -- Thousands of people are in the dark following a severe thunderstorm warning across the Triad. 

Duke Energy reports more than 10,000 customers are without power in Guilford County. Duke Energy estimates it will be 10:00 p.m. before they can restore the power for everyone. Guilford Metro 911 tells WFMY News 2 several trees fell on power lines because of the storms. 

In Forsyth County, about 7,700 people are also without electricity. Duke Energy's estimated restoration time is 8:45 p.m. for those outages in Forsyth County. 

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 people are without power in Alamance County. 

 

 

© 2017 WFMY-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories