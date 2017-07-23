Thunderstorms Knock Power Out For Thousands Of Triad Customers

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC -- Thousands of people are in the dark following a severe thunderstorm warning across the Triad.

Duke Energy reports more than 10,000 customers are without power in Guilford County. Duke Energy estimates it will be 10:00 p.m. before they can restore the power for everyone. Guilford Metro 911 tells WFMY News 2 several trees fell on power lines because of the storms.

In Forsyth County, about 7,700 people are also without electricity. Duke Energy's estimated restoration time is 8:45 p.m. for those outages in Forsyth County.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 people are without power in Alamance County.

© 2017 WFMY-TV