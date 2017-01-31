Healthcare Marketplace (Photo: filo, (c) filo)

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Healthcare navigators say their phones were ringing off the hook on Tuesday, with customers asking last-minute questions about enrolling for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

The enrollment deadline is midnight.

"We have been told there are no changes in 2017. We have the same plans, the same prices, financial help is still available and open enrollment ends tonight at midnight," said Jo Ellen Needham, a Healthcare Navigator in Asheboro.

Needham helps members of the community sign up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act. She says President Trump's promise to repeal the law has many of her clients thinking they don't need to sign up for insurance.

Needham said, that's not the case, since the Affordable Care Act is still the law.

Anyone who is uninsured and qualifies for the insurance based on their income, must sign up by midnight or pay a tax penalty.

Coverage for anyone who signs up on January 31 will start on March 1. It will last through the end of 2017.

Needham said the health insurance policies are legal contracts that guarantee coverage for a year.

CLICK HERE to sign up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

