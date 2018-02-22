Timeline Of Memorial Events For Rev. Billy Graham

Timeline of events

Friday, February 23

There are no public or private events scheduled

Saturday, February 24

10:45 a.m. There will be a private family prayer service at the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville.

11 a.m. A ceremonial departure will begin at 11:00 a.m. attended by family, friends, staff and community leaders.

11:25 a.m. The motorcade will leave the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove in Asheville at 11:25 a.m.,and

1.,Take I-40 E

2. Take Exit 59 (Patton Cove Road, Swannanoa)

3. Turn left at Patton Cove Road

11:35 a.m. Black Mountain (recommended viewing area is on State Street between Craigmont Road and I-40)

4. Turn right at US-70 E (W State Street)

11:45 a.m. Continued Route

5. Take ramp onto I-40 E

6. Take Exit 123A toward US-321

7. Merge onto US-321 S

8. Merge onto I-85 N to Charlotte

2:20 p.m. Charlotte Details

(recommended viewing areas are on Tryon Street between I-277 and Stonewall Street; on Stonewall Street between Tryon Street and South Boulevard; and on South Boulevard between Stonewall Street and Remount Road)

9. Take Exit 36 (Brookshire Boulevard) toward US-74 E

10. Stay right to merge onto Brookshire Boulevard/W Brookshire Freeway

11. Stay left to continue on W Brookshire Freeway (I-277 S)

12. Take Exit 3B; merge onto 11th Street

13. Turn right on N Tryon Street (continue as name changes to S Tryon Street)

14. Turn left on Stonewall Street

15. Turn right on South Boulevard

16. Turn right on Remount Road

17. Turn left on S Tryon Street

18. Turn right on Billy Graham Parkway

3 p.m. Turn right into the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Once the hearse arrives at the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, the casket will be transported to the Billy Graham Library for a private family viewing

Sunday, February 25

There are no public or private events planned

Monday, February 26

8 a.m. - 10 p.m. The body of Rev. Graham will lie in repose in a closed casket at the Billy Graham Library from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.,Public parking will not be available on site. Shuttles will operate from the Operation Christmas Child Processing Center on Forest Point Blvd. as well as 5613 Wilkinson Blvd.

Tuesday, February 27

8 a.m. - 10 p.m. The body of Rev. Graham will lie in repose in a closed casket at the Billy Graham Library from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.,Public parking will not be available on site. Shuttles will operate from the Operation Christmas Child Processing Center on Forest Point Blvd. as well as 5613 Wilkinson Blvd.

Wednesday, February 28

Rev. Billy Graham will be brought to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in honor in the Rotunda until Thursday, March 1. Members of the public and Capitol Hill community are invited to pay their respects to the late reverend while he lies in rest.

Thursday, March 1

Rev. Billy Graham will be brought to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in honor in the Rotunda until Thursday, March 1. Members of the public and Capitol Hill community are invited to pay their respects to the late reverend while he lies in rest.

Friday, March 2

12 p.m. A private funeral will be held Friday, March 2 at 12:00 p.m. under a tent outside the Billy Graham Library. This is an invitation-only event. Official expected 2,300 people. The service will be held regardless of weather conditions and should last about ninety minutes. The reverend's son, Franklin Graham, will give the message. His siblings will also speak.