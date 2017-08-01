Tips for remembering kids in the car (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - To some parents, it seems impossible.

How could someone forget their child is in the car?

It's something that's happening across the U.S.

In some cases, the child suffers from heat exhaustion, a permanent disability, or death.

According to kidsandcars.org, an organization formed to protect children in and around vehicles, North Carolina ranks 6th in the country for child hot car deaths.

The ranking is due to 32 undocumented deaths in the state between 1991 and 2016.

The data shows that on average, about 37 children die each year across the nation from heat-related deaths after being trapped inside vehicles.

Noheatstroke.org tracks the number of U.S. heatstroke deaths of children left in cars.

The site found that more than 700 children left in vehicles have died of heat stroke since 1998.

This year, at least 29 children have died.

Experts say July is usually the deadliest month for children in overheated cars.

Here's some tips to help you keep your child safe:

Be alert if your routine suddenly changes. Place a toy in the front seat. Leave an important item you may need in the backseat. Always look before you lock. Set an alarm on your phone.

