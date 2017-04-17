'Tis The Season | NC Woman Spots Mating Ball Of Snakes On Trail

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Watch where you walk - snakes are out!

A Charlotte woman posted a photo of a ball of snakes mating while walking a popular greenway on Monday.

Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."

Watch out on the greenway today guys. 💀🙊 pic.twitter.com/bew8EtddMD — ॐ Christine ॐ (@xtine_proffitt) April 17, 2017

Proffitt said the photo was taken along the Greenway in Charlotte's Midtown area near the Presley Uptown Luxury Apartments.

"My nice walk turned into a sprint race really fast," Proffitt tweeted.

Proffitt provided WBTV with two photos that she took of the mating ball, one which shows how close the ball was to the water.

"I would have taken more but I wanted to get out of there as fast as I could," she joked. "As terrified as I was, my first instinct was 'pics or it didn't happen'."

There are 37 species of snakes that are native to North Carolina, only six of them are venomous.

Based on the photos, these snakes appear to be a mix of Brown Watersnakes and Northern Watersnakes - but they are both non-venomous.

According to an expert from the Greensboro Science Center, if you don’t need to go where the snake is at that moment, then just kind of step back and walk away.

"If you’re concerned because you have children, or a pet, and you need to relocate the snake, there are a couple of things you can do," he said. "For example, with a big black snake you can use a garden rake, and slowly get underneath it to gather it up, and set it in a tall trash can."

"If you keep your yard and flower beds taken care of that’s a good thing. They don’t like to be out in the open much because of they’re exposed to predators," he continued. "So keep woodpiles a little bit further away from the house. Try to keep the yard mowed and take care of weeds to give them less hiding places. It will also help keep some of their food sources away like rats and mice."

