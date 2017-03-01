Top 10 Crash Spots in Burlington is Police Focal Point in March

(Photo: Darren Mower, Custom)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Burlington Police Department says it will focus on the city's top 10 problem areas for traffic crashes during the month of March.

Police say they will be working on ways to reduce bad driving behaviors that cause crashes such as distracted driving, aggressive driving, lane violations, speeding, following too closely and stop light violations.

Officers from multiple divisions will be helping in the effort by conducting mobile and stationary patrols. Police say the goal is to decrease the number of crashes through information sharing and compliance.

The top 10 focus areas are:

1. (US 70) N. Church St at Graham Hopedale Road

2. (NC 62) Alamance Rd at Mebane Street

3. University Drive at Boone Station Drive

4. (NC 49) Maple Ave at (NC 54) Chapel Hill Rd

5. Forestdale Drive at Huffman Mill Road

6. Huffman Mill Road at Mebane Street

7. Garden Road at Huffman Mill Road

8. (US 70) Church St at (NC 87) Webb Ave

9. (US 70) S. Church St at University Drive

10. (US 70) S. Church St at Huffman Mill Road

Each intersection on the top 10 list averages about 20 accidents per year, which is significantly above average, according to Master Officer Scott Elliott with the Burlington Police Department.

Elliott says most crashes are caused by distractive driving.

"You chose to divert your attention away. You chose to be on the phone. You chose to be following too close," said Elliott. "So if we can educate that, we can save lives and make the city a safer place."

Each day this month, officers will pick one or two of the top 10 crash sites to patrol.

Police say this initiative is not about about giving out as many tickets as they can.

Elliott says their goal is to reduce the number of crashes through education.

"Some crashes are unavoidable. But most of them, the human element element is the contributing cause," said Elliott. "This initiative is going to try to combat that, by educating and sharing information that we have."

Elliott says the police department chose to start this initiative in March because they usually see a spike in traffic crashes during the warmer months.

