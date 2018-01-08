Tow Truck Drivers Explain How to Navigate In Winter Weather

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. - Depending on the temperature, falling snow could stick to the roads, creating some slick spots. As winter weather approaches, tow truck drivers are preparing.

But, they're concerned drivers won't take the slick conditions, seriously.

“If we get a light dusting, or a freezing rain, those are things that people really don't take as being dangerous,” said Kevin Weatherly, a driver with All Over Towing.

His company is on standby around the clock. They get about a hundred service calls a day - but that can double or even triple in winter weather.

Before you get behind the wheel, they have some advice on how to avoid dangers, whether it's Friday or during the next snowfall.

Weatherly’s three tips are these:

Slow down. Take your time. Be mindful of what's around you.

Following these steps, he says, simple as they seem, will help cut down on crashes and spin-outs.

Black ice, which could form Saturday morning, can be a big problem.

“If there’s snow you can actually get traction,” Weatherly said, “In ice - you can't see it and you can't go anywhere. It doesn't matter if you have two or four-wheel-drive.”



“There are folks that move to our area that are not used to our in between weather. Where it's not just snow, it's not just rain, it is the mixture of freezing rain and sleet and ice on the road. And they have never experienced it,” he said.

He, or one of his fourteen other co-workers, will be there to help you out if you get stuck or in a wreck. The cause of every call is different. But in wintry conditions -- the common factor is often speed.

“Normal folks are commuting 65 or 75 miles an hour on the freeway,” Weatherly said, “And if we are having any kind of precipitation whatsoever and it's below freezing, I would cut that down to at least half.”

And, when you see the flashing lights on a tow truck? Just because they're not blue doesn't mean the "Move Over" law doesn't apply here. Weatherly says he's seen drivers get too dangerously close to tow trucks, on the side of the road.

