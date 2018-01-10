WFMY
Close

Tractor-Trailer Carrying Turkeys Overturns, Catches Fire

Tractor Trailer Carrying Turkeys Turns Over In Oak Ridge

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:18 AM. EST January 10, 2018

OAK RIDGE, NC - A tractor-trailer carrying turkeys overturned Wednesday around 5 a.m. on Haw River Road near Linville Road in Oak Ridge.

NC Highway Patrol Troopers say the driver, Devin Edward Long, fell asleep while driving. Long hit an uneven surface on the edge of the road to cause the tractor-trailer to overturn. 

Long, 39, was sent to Wesley Long Hospital with minor injuries. He's being charged with Careless and Reckless Driving.

This story is developing. 

