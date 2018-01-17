Man Helps Save Driver After Tractor-Trailer Catches Fire

Tractor-trailer on fire on US 52 in Surry County. Town of Dobson photo (Photo: WFMY)

SURRY COUNTY, NC - An overturned tractor-trailer caught fire after jack-knifing in a wreck on US Highway 52 south near I-74 Wednesday morning. One man helped the driver escape without injury.

Doyle Watson was traveling on 52 when he saw the fire and helped the driver out of the trailer. Watson said he helped the driver get out through a hole in the windshield.

He’s trying to stop and he ain’t having any luck. So his truck is in the midst of jack-knifing and turning sideways," Watson said. "And he hits the guard rail and stuff starts flying as you can imagine and um he ends up right there at the bridge, overpass, with his truck hanging down in there and as soon as it stopped it immediately breaks into flames. So I got to stop and help this guy and see if he’s knocked out or what his status is so I just stop, back my truck up so I can jump out."

The call for the wreck came in at 10:38 a.m. There were no injuries. Dobson Police Chief Myers also jumped in to help rescue the driver. Watson said he would do the same thing again.

"I would like to think that anyone in that predicament that’s just a stranger passing by would help," said Watson. "We are all part of the human race and that’s just what you do."

