Tractor-Trailer Crash Closes Section Of Highway 268 in Surry County

Tractor Trailer Crash

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. - A crash involving an 18-wheeler carrying lemons and grapes caused a section of Highway 268 to shut down in Surry County.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday between Copeland School Road and Simpson Mill Road in Dobson.

Authorities say the tractor trailer somehow ran off the road and overturned into an embankment.

Fire crews with the South Surry Fire Department rushed to the scene.

The driver was trapped inside the truck.

"We got a report of an entrapment," said Captain Christopher Draughn. "When we got on scene, we got the patient free from the vehicle. We had to use hand tools to remove the windshield to free the patient."

The driver suffered minor injuries.

The highway was closed for more than five hours to clear the crash.

Drivers were encouraged to follow the detours posted.

Still no word on what caused the wreck.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

