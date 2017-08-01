Tractor Trailer Overturns On Highway 268 In Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, NC - A stretch of Highway 268 in Surry County is closed for several hours Tuesday morning after a tractor trailer fell down an embankment.
A trailer carrying produce overturned shortly after 3 a.m. with one person injured, according to Surry County EMS. The Highway is closed between Copeland School Road and Simpson Mill Road.
This story is developing.
