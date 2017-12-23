6 Injured When SUV Crashes Off I-85 SB Near Hwy 62 In Guilford Co.

Photo: Pinecroft Sedgefield FD

GUILFORD COUNTY N.C.-- First Responders spent hours on the scene of an accident that happened on I-85 southbound near Highway 62 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The accident caused delays for several hours.

NC Highway Patrol (NCSHP) confirms an SUV traveling south on I-85 ran off the road to the left and hit a guardrail. The driver then overcorrected traveled across three lanes of traffic, hit another guardrail causing the SUV to flip over the rail. The vehicle came to rest after going down an embankment. Trooper Elidge said the SUV was smoking, but didn't catch fire.

A total of 6 adults were in the Nissan Armado when it crashed, and all sustain non life-threatening injuries. One person was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center the others were taken to Cone Hospital, he said.

The driver and the passengers were heading to Atlanta, Ga. They were from New Jersey and New York, according to the investigating Trooper.

