Large Tree Falls On SC Home, Killing Woman

Photo: Rachel Brown/NBC Charlotte

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- Lancaster County Fire Marshal says one woman was killed when a large tree fell onto her house Thursday evening.

National Weather Service reported the tree falling around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports that the woman's husband was cooking dinner when the tree fell onto the house. His wife was in the bedroom when the fall happened.

The man made it out of the house alive, NBC Charlotte's crew reports.

The identity of the woman killed in the incident has not yet been released.

NOW: Lancaster County Fire Marshal confirms one woman, possibly in her 60s, was killed when this large tree fell onto house. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/IO9Gpei4g9 — Rachel Brown (@RachelWCNC) April 6, 2017

NBC Charlotte's Rachel Brown is on the scene to bring you the latest on this developing story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM