Large Tree Falls On SC Home, Killing Woman

WCNC 10:27 PM. EDT April 06, 2017

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- Lancaster County Fire Marshal says one woman was killed when a large tree fell onto her house Thursday evening.

National Weather Service reported the tree falling around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports that the woman's husband was cooking dinner when the tree fell onto the house. His wife was in the bedroom when the fall happened.

The man made it out of the house alive, NBC Charlotte's crew reports.

The identity of the woman killed in the incident has not yet been released.

NBC Charlotte's Rachel Brown is on the scene to bring you the latest on this developing story.

