Triad Basketball Coaches Put Rivalries Aside To Fight Cancer

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Four head basketball coaches traded some time on the court to work the line at a Subway to fundraise for the fight against cancer.

This is the third year for head men’s basketball coaches Matt Matheny of Elon University, Wes Miller of UNCG and Scott Cherry of High Point University committing to the campaign, and the second year for Jay Joyner of NC A&T University.

Miller has been personally affected by cancer, as his mother and grandmother are both cancer survivors.

And not just that, UNCG’s basketball team’s manager Will Zimmerman has beat cancer three different times and Miller says, “has been an inspiration to our program.”

The campaign kicked off at the Subway inside the Cone Health Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, located next to the Cone Health Oncology Services and Cancer Center.

The Coaches vs. Cancer program is a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), which allows the coaches to set aside their rivalries and differences on the court for a common cause.

“Battling a disease, helping a family cope with that, trying to help in any way that we possibly can to maybe cure somebody is way more important than playing a basketball game or winning a basketball game,” said Coach Cherry.

Two years in and Coach Joyner says he’s committed to continuing his support for the campaign.

“This is the least I can do,” Joyner said. “As long as I’m coaching I’m definitely gonna be a part of Coaches vs. Cancer.”

Now through February, Subway customers in the Triad can donate at checkout to Coaches vs. Cancer which all support the American Cancer Society’s local patient support programs, education and research.

“Every dollar that we raise is used right here in the Triad to support families that have been stricken by this deadly disease,” said Coach Matheny.

