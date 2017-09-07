Triad Boy With Epilepsy Gets Service Dog Through Community Donations

On Friday, Warren was introduced to his new pet and service dog Etta, a black Labrador retriever. (Photo: Melissa Van Tassle, Custom)

KERNERSVILLE, NC -- Thanks to donations from the community, life will hopefully be getting a lot easier for a Kernersville boy who suffers from epilepsy.

After months of fundraising, enough money was raised to buy a service dog for Warren Van Tassle, 7, a second grader at Piney Grove Elementary School.

For years, Warren has suffered from refractory epilepsy.

Seizures strike without warning and his body doesn’t respond to medication.

Because of his condition, Warren needed a service dog to keep him calm during his seizures.

However, service dogs cost up to $15,000.

That’s where the community stepped in to help.

John Sigmon, a sixth grade social studies teacher at Southeast Middle School in Kernersville, dyed his hair a different color each week to help the cause.

Several other organizations pitched in to raise more than $15,000 to pay for the service dog, her care, and training.

Etta is trained to respond and protect Warren in the event of a seizure.

She will alert anyone nearby of the emergency and stay by his side through the whole ordeal.

Warren and Etta have already become great friends. Pictures show the pair playing and sleeping together in the same bed.

Warren's family doesn't know if his condition is curable or not.

