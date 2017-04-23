Triad Businesses Benefit From Rainy Weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A day of rain canceled a lot of outdoor plans around the Triad, but some indoor businesses saw a boost in customers.

Hundreds of kids flocked to Air Fun Trampoline Park to escape the rain.

"We actually were going to the beach," Tykish Peet explained. "But then it said it was turning into thunderstorms so we didn't want to do that."

When rain canceled Tykisha Peet's family trip she made sure the weekend wouldn't be a wash out for her two daughters. She took them to the trampoline park to keep them entertained.

"Coming here and letting them flip helps them get it all out, all that energy they have," she said. "So by the time they get home they'll be tired out a little bit."

Many families made the most of the day by heading to the movie theater. A manager at Red Cinemas said they saw a large boost in business.

