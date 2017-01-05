Triad Businesses Cashing In From Snowy Forecast

The sled booth will be set up Friday morning starting at 7 am at the Citgo gas station located at 3503 S Church St, in Burlington. (Photo: Cole Bowen, Custom)

GREENSBORO, NC – With several inches of snow in the Triad’s forecast, many places will be shutting down.

Churches, schools, and some businesses might be closed for days.

But for those brave enough to weather the storm, the forecast is a huge opportunity to cash in.

Triad grocery stores have been packed with people stocking up on bread, milk, and other supplies they’ll need ahead of the storm.

The Renaissance Community Co-op store on Phillips Avenue in Greensboro was crowded Thursday.

This is the first winter storm since this store opened just two months ago.

For that reason, the store’s General Manager, Michael Valente, says they're getting a lot of new customers!

“With the snow scare coming on, we have a lot of fresh new faces in here. That's what we want,” said Valente. “We have some new people that haven't been in here before coming in here because they knew we were around the corner and haven't tried this before. But now they get to see what we're like and get to see how great the store is and the character it has.”

The Renaissance Community Co-op is a community owned grocery store that opened in November, 2016.

Valente says they've had a huge increase in business in the last 24 hours because a lot of people have been coming in to stock up on supplies before the storm comes.

On Thursday, our cameras were there when a new shipment of bread was delievered.

The store was running low on milk but Valente says they'll do whatever it takes to keep the shelves stocked.

"I will find a way. Even if I have to get in my car and go somewhere to pick up. I will find a wholesaler somewhere. I will make sure we stay in stock,” said Valente. “We are a community owned store and we need to make sure that we can supply for our community. So one way or another, that's what we're doing."





It's not just grocery stores who are cashing in on the threat of snow.

Some local entrepreneurs are using the forecast to their advantage.

Cole Bowen and his family set up a booth to sell sleds in Burlington!

"We are not big corporate CEOs with five houses in different countries,” said Bowen. “We are regular local people just like you and we appreciate it when you spend money with us."

Bowen bought the sleds from a wholesaler.

Last year, Bowen says they sold about 200 sleds and made over $5,000 in just six hours.

This year, they have about 500 sleds for sale.

Bowen says he came up with the idea when he realized how few sleds are for sale in local department stores.

"We remember when we were kids, sledding was a whole lot of fun,” said Bowen. “So we just decided that we wanted to bring a lot of fun to the community so the kids today can have a lot of fun."

The sled booth will be set up Friday morning starting at 7 am at the Citgo gas station located at 3503 S Church St, in Burlington.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.



