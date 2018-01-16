Triad Businesses, Entrepreneurs Cashing In On Snowy Forecast

At 8:00 A.M. Tuesday morning, Cole Bowen and his family set up a booth at the Citgo gas station on S. Church Street in Burlington to sell sleds. (Photo: WFMY, WFMY)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC -- With the chance of several inches of snow on the way, many places in the Triad will be shutting down, but some are cashing in on the snowy forecast.

At 8:00 A.M. Tuesday morning, Cole Bowen and his family set up a booth at the Citgo gas station on S. Church Street in Burlington to sell sleds.

They're selling sleds of all different sizes and all different colors and the more snow in the forecast, the more money they hope to make.

"We are hoping we get at least like 3 or 4 inches. We need good sledding weather,” said Bowen. “The kids are going to be out of school regardless tomorrow. We need plenty of snow to ride these bad boys on up and down the hills."

This is the third year in a row that Bowen and his family have bought a stockpile of sleds from a wholesaler and re-sold them.

Two years ago, they had 250 sleds and they sold out in 6 hours.

Last year, they had 500 sleds and sold out in the same time.

This year, they have close to 1,000 sleds, each priced between $20-35.

Bowen says he got the idea because he saw that local department stores didn’t always carry a large supply of sleds.

He says it’s a good way to make some extra money to support his family and spread some joy in the community.

"We're not millionaires. We are two small business owners. We do get to make some money off this but this is just another way that we found bring in a little extra money to help pay some of our bills and pay for our house payment every month,” said Bowen.

They're not the only ones cashing in on the threat of snow.

Aaron Long, manager at Colonial Hardware Store in Graham, says snow days are the single busiest days for business throughout the whole year.

They've already been selling a lot of snow shovels, snow melt, and lots of heating equipment.

Long says business can double or even triple ahead of snowy weather.

"It certainly helps with the numbers,” said Long. “The first of the year is always a little bit slow unless we have some cold weather. We can certainly benefit from it. I know a lot of people don't like it but we will take it if we can get it."

If you're one of those people who likes to stock up on bread and milk before a snow event, you might want to do that sooner than later.

On Tuesday afternoon, WFMY News 2 checked with a couple local grocery stores and while the shelves certainly aren't bare yet, those essential items are starting to move quickly.

The sled booth is located at the Citgo gas station located at 3503 S Church St, in Burlington.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.



