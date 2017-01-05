Triad Cities, First Responders Gear Up For Snow

Brine truck in High Point. (Photo: WFMY)

A lot of cities in the Triad are gearing up for the winter storm and the City of High Point has a new tool you can use.

It's an interactive map showing you the roads that will get plowed first in the city, prioritized by emergency routes and volume of traffic.

You can put in your address and see what's happening on the roads around you and to better navigate trips to the store or any where else you might be traveling when it snows.

"We have this mapping system now," says Robby Stone with the City's Public Service Department. "We have more technology in the trucks to help folks instead of using a paper map to help them follow a route on their specific assignment."

It is advised that you don't travel while it's snowing unless you absolutely have to, but for some jobs it's unavoidable. Storm or not, emergency crews are ready to go if you need their help.

Greensboro's Assistant Fire Chief Dwayne Church earlier today and he says storms can make their job a lot tougher.

"We may have some slower response times because we do have to drive, just like everyone else, a little slower in the snow," explains Assistant Chief Church. "We're not able to go more than 30 mph if we're using those chains on our tires."

The Fire Department puts chains on the tires if there's more than 6 inches of snow. Slick roads and freezing water make their jobs harder...but they're equipped to fight fires in any conditions.

You can help make their job a little easier by clearing your street signs and house numbers as well as plowing your driveway and roads if you can safely do so.



Copyright 2016 WFMY