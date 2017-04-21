Triad Coach Remembers A&T Shooting Victim 'Meko' James

A Triad coach is remembering on of his former athletes, 'Meko' James. Police say James was shot and killed on A&T's campus Thursday night.

They're still trying to find the person responsible.

Maurice Atwood, a coach at Glenn High School, says he was James' wrestling coach several years ago at Parkland High School in Forsyth County. He says James was a phenomenal athlete and an all-state wrestler and it went beyond sports. He was an all-around good person.

"Meko was the goofiest, funniest, most loving kid that you could know. I can't tell you how many times I saw that kid with a smile on his face. Every time you saw him he was always smiling."

Police say Meko James wasn't a student at A&T and they're still trying to figure out how this all happened. What they know is that a man with a gun approached a woman outside of the Pride Hall dormitory. After a fight, a gunshot went off. The woman was not shot, but later Campus police found James' body in a car in the parking lot.

His former coach wants to see someone held responsible.

"In spite of the fact that it may not have been intentional, it happened," Atwood says. "And nothing is going to bring Meko back."

"It's tragic that his life was cut short because he was such a great guy and had so much potential," he adds.

Friday students and school officials took part in a forum to talk about ways to prevent crime on campus and stop the violence.

Police say the person responsible for this shooting is considered armed and dangerous. If you know anything, call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.

