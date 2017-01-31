Triad Couple Tells What It's Like To Become A U.S. Citizen

Triad Couple Remembers What It's Like To Become U.S. Citizens. (Photo: WFMY)

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- "I think I can say it was one of the best days ever in our lives."

Beatrix and Chee-Sun Tan are thinking back to July 4th 2011 in Old Salem. That's the day they took the oath to become U.S. citizens, along with close to 100 others completing the naturalization process.

Now, more than 6 years later, the Kernersville couple is reflecting on what it took to get them here.

"It was actually quite a long process. It took us about six years," Chee-Sun explains.

They came from Malaysia on green cards and had to wait five years before even applying for citizenship. Then came the application and the tests.

"We speak the language so it made learning easier so I can only imagine if we hadn't spoken English and that would be the challenge," Chee-Sun adds.

They studied, through booklets and CDs, learning about history, government and geography.

"I listened to that CD for many months going to and from work and it helped," says Beatrix.

The whole process cost them between $3,000- $5,000, but the greatest challenge:

"The waiting," Beatrix tells. "Not sure if your paperwork will be approved. Not sure if you pass the biometrics test. For me, I think that's the worst."

"The anticipating," Chee-Sun adds.

Although it's a long one, the Tans do respect the process.

"We did everything that's required by law," Chee-Sun explains. "Whoever wants to come in, they should have those kind of procedures to follow."

Since they've become citizens, Beatrix and Chee-Sun have gone to every other naturalization ceremony in Old Salem on the 4th of July. They say they want to support all of the United State's new citizens and it serves as a reminder of what it took to become citizens themselves.

(© 2017 WFMY)