Triad Crews Prepare for Season's First Winter Storm

Brine trucks in Greensboro

ATLANTA (AP) - Forecasters say a winter storm system could blanket much of the South with a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow from Texas all the way east to the Carolinas.

City street crews in Greensboro have already starting prepping for the winter weather. They will put down brine Wednesday afternoon.

WFMY News 2 found people at grocery stores already stocking up on winter necessities.

The City of Winston-Salem has the following equipment prepared for snow removal:

This equipment is used by two shifts working 24 hours a day to clear 400 miles of major arterial streets and 245 miles of residential collector streets. During a major snowfall the Streets Division may log as many as 25,000 miles by either plowing or spreading deicing salts and sand.

Brine applications will begin two to three days (depending on forecasting) prior to the onset of the storm. Brine will be applied in residential areas first. Collector routes followed by major routes will also receive brine applications as long as conditions permit prior to the onset of the storm.

Streets in Winston-Salem are plowed/salted in order of priority with major routes receiving top priority, then residential collector streets. If conditions dictate, the Streets Division has the capability of covering all streets within the City Limits with the exceptions of dead end and dirt streets.

The City maintains a stockpile of 2000 tons of de-icing salt and 1500 CY of sand for aiding in the ice and snow control process.

Even parts of the deep South - including Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama - were bracing for the possibility of snow by Friday.

Freezing rain and ice is also possible in areas such as Atlanta, where frozen freeways have shut down traffic in past storms. Forecasters say they don't expect the worst of the wintry weather to strike metro Atlanta until after schoolchildren are dismissed Friday afternoon.

In Louisiana, weather service forecasters say they expect a potential mix of wintry weather will move in fast Friday night.

