Woman's Family Pleads For Help Solving Her Murder

A Triad family needs the public's help solve the murder of Renata Marshall.

Someone shot and killed Marshall last February in Greensboro, and her case remains unsolved. While Greensboro Police search for leads, Marshall's family is desperate for closure.

On Monday, they put flowers at her grave in Burlington to her Marshall. The family also released balloons in her memory.

The family is asking that anyone with information about the murder of Renata Marshall to call police. You can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 and remain anonymous.



