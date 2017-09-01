Triad farmers help Hurricane Harvey Farmers

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. - Hurricane Harvey did more than turn highways into rivers.

It also ruined farmland and animal feed in Texas.

"Liberty Farm and Garden Supply" in Randolph County wants to help farmers washed out by Hurricane Harvey.

The supply store is raising money to send 100 tons of animal feed to farmers across the Lone Star State.

That's about 3 to 4 stuffed tractor trailers

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Jessica Hill is the store owner.

She says farmers helped her family years ago and now she wants to return the favor.

"My grandparents and my parents they were dairy farmers and they had a horrible drought back in the 80's," said Hill. "They almost went out of business, just for not having hay or anything."

The store started a Go Fund Me Page in hopes of reaching $35 thousand dollars in donations.

The store will use the money to order bulk feed and deliver it to farmers.

"We haven't heard of anybody sending feed for cattle, horses, or stuff like that," said Hill. "There's thousands of cattle in that area and we wanted to try to do anything that we could to help."

The store hopes folks will reach in their pocket and donate to help farmers get back on their feet before it's too late.

Copyright 2017 WFMY