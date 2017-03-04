Triad Fruit Farmers Check Crops After Night of Freezing Temps

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Owners of Rudd's Strawberry farm hit the fields early Saturday to survey the crops.

The Triad saw temperatures below freezing for the first time since January.

WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner was there as they inspected strawberries for any damage. Kenneth Rudd said they lost about 10% of their crop was damaged by the freeze. Their strawberry plants started blooming in February. It's the first time they've seen a ripe berry this early.

They covered their plants with a tarp overnight. The cover heats up during the day and acts as a blanket overnight, Rudd said. He said the best case scenario was for temperatures to rise again so they can keep the berries uncovered and bees can pollonate the plants.

The bad news, temperatures are expected to be below freezing again Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Copyright 2017 WFMY