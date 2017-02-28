Triad Goodwill Holding Hiring Blitzes

GREENSBORO — Triad Goodwill is holding a pair of Retail Hiring Blitzes in the coming days, including Wednesday.

Triad Goodwill is seeking retail employees for a variety of openings throughout their five-county territory at stores and donation centers in Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham Counties.

Positions include part-time entry-level positions starting at $9 per hour, as well as full-time retail management positions including Manager, Assistant Manager and Keyholder.

Bilingual Spanish workers encouraged to apply. Goodwill encourages job seekers to visit ILoveGoodwill.org and click on “Work” to apply in advance. Call 336-544-5305 for more information.

The dates and location of the event are listed below:

When: Wednesday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesday, March 8 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Where: Greensboro Community Resource Center, 1235 South Eugene Street, Greensboro

