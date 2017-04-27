Triad Goodwill Hosts Free Small Business Workshops

Triad Goodwill partnered with Google to host a series of workshops for small businesses.

All of the workshops are free, and will be held at the Triad Goodwill Career Center on 3519 North Elm Street in Greensboro.

May 1, 6pm – 7pm - “Build Your Free Website”

May 2, 6pm – 7pm - “Get Custom Email with Gmail for Business”

May 3, 12pm – 1pm - “Get Found on Google Search and Maps”

May 4, 12pm – 1pm - “Grow Your Business Online”

May 5, 12pm – 1pm - “Promote Your Business with AdWords Express”

