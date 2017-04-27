WFMY
Triad Goodwill Hosts Free Small Business Workshops

WFMY News 2 , WFMY 1:09 AM. EDT April 28, 2017

Triad Goodwill partnered with Google to host a series of workshops for small businesses.
 
All of the workshops are free, and will be held at the Triad Goodwill Career Center on 3519 North Elm Street in Greensboro.
  • May 1, 6pm – 7pm - “Build Your Free Website”
  • May 2, 6pm – 7pm - “Get Custom Email with Gmail for Business”
  • May 3, 12pm – 1pm - “Get Found on Google Search and Maps”
  • May 4, 12pm – 1pm - “Grow Your Business Online”
  • May 5, 12pm – 1pm - “Promote Your Business with AdWords Express”
To register, click here.
 
 

