Flu Season Prompts Triad Hospitals to Implement Visitor Restrictions

The active flu season has many Triad hospitals implementing temporary visitor restrictions Friday morning. At 7 a.m. on Jan. 12, Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health medical facilities will put in restrictions that will remain through the rest of flu season.

The restrictions apply to Triad Wake Forest Baptist inpatient locations in:

Lexington

Davie County

Wilkes County

Winston-Salem

Cone Health locations impacted:

Alamance Regional Medical

Center Annie Penn Hospital

Cone Health Behavior Health Hospital

The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital

Wesley Long Hospital and Women’s Hospital

Novant Health locations impacted:

Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital

Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center

Effective tomorrow morning, children age 12 and under may not visit patients in any of the facilities. Exceptions for extenuating family circumstances may be allowed, but parents or guardians are asked to get permission from the patient’s nurse to allow children to visit.

Healthy adult visitors and healthy family members age 13 and older are welcome to visit patients. All visitors and family members should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds, or stomach virus symptoms – in order to visit patients.

The temporary restrictions are in place because flu cases in the Triad have significantly gone up. Visitor restrictions can help control the spread of the virus.

The facilities continue to monitor the flu rates daily and will take appropriate steps to restrict visitors further, if needed, or lift the restrictions when the flu cases decrease.

The decision to enact temporary visitor restrictions is a synchronized effort among six regional health systems: Carolinas Healthcare System, Cone Health, High Point Regional, Novant Health, Randolph Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. These health systems will enact visitor restrictions at the same time because they share the same geographic area and have similar rates of flu in the community.

