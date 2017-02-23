Triad Hospitals Restricting Young Visitors During Flu Outbreak

Novant Health (Photo: WCNC)

Triad hospitals are temporarily placing visitor restrictions in the midst of a nasty flu outbreak in the area.

Cone Health, Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Carolinas HealthCare systems are asking children 12 and younger not to visit patients at their hospitals until further notice. Releases from local health systems Thursday says those 12 and younger can still receive care.

All hospitals within the systems are implementing temporary visitor restrictions starting Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 a.m. The restrictions apply to lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias and patient rooms.

Exceptions can be made for children in special circumstances such as visiting a dying family member.

