Triad Man Accused Of Hanging Noose, Placing Racist Signs To Intimidate Neighbors

Jeffery Lee McDaniel

ASHEBORO, NC - An Asheboro man accused of trying to intimidate his neighbors has been arrested by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office arrested Jeffery McDaniel Thursday after he neighbors say McDaniel put inflammatory signs up about their ethnicity.

McDaniel, 59, is believed to have hung a noose on a tree on his property on Highway 42 in Asheboro and put derogatory signs on the property line that faced their home. Detectives interviewed the neighbors and photographed the noose before taking McDaniel to Randolph County Jail.

McDaniel was charged with Placing Exhibit with Intention of Intimidating Others, Trespassing and Communicating Threats.

