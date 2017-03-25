Triad Man Charged With Possessing Child Porn

BURLINGTON, N.C. - Alamance County Sheriff Office investigators say they've found 33 images of child pornography on Adrian Rodriguez's cell phone resulting in 33 Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor charges.

This is on top of a charge for Solicitation of a Child by Computer for a Sex Act and a Dissemination of Harmful Material to a Minor charge from last week.

Alamance County Sheriff's office says Rodriguez thought he was trying to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, but it was really a deputy sheriff.

Rodriguez's bond was already at $100,000. And it was increased by $500,000 for the additional charges.

Investigators say even more charges may be coming depending on how the investigation turns out.

