Triad Man's Brother Witnesses Colorado Shooting

Colorado Shooting Scene (Photo: WFMY)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO. -- Scott Silknitter is a regular guest on WFMY News 2's Good Morning Show. His brother Steven Silknitter lives in Colorado, just outside of Denver. He lives in the same apartment complex where deputies were shot at in the early hours of December 31, 2017. Steven Silknitter and his fiance Vira talked with WFMY News 2's Erica Stapleton on the phone.

"It was like in a movie."

Steven Silknitter was on his way home from his overnight work shift when his son called him.

"He said 'Dad, don't go home.' There's a shooter at your apartment complex.'

Before he knew it, Silknitter was blocked off by investigators. On the other side of the tape, was his fiance Vira. She was in their apartment, worried.

They were able to talk to each other on the phone, a quick update before hanging up, trying to get to together. Then they heard shots being fired.

"I called Steven back and said 'Oh my God they're shooting right outside our door,'" says Vira.

Worst case scenarios play out in their minds.

"Paralyzed," says Vira. "Like where is the shooter? That was the main thing going through my head. Where is he?"

All Steven wanted to do was get home, to make sure Vira was okay. About 2 and a half hours later, he did. He had to leave his car, but was allowed to walk back to his apartment.

"All I want to do is get here, get home, make sure she's okay," he explains.

They both are safe, but their sense of safety is now rattled.

"Where do you go where you don't have to worry about getting shot?"

