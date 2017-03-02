Triad Mom, Who Lost Son To Overdose, Reacts To Proposed STOP Act
“STOP Act.” The legislation focuses on improved rules to prescribe and dispense opioid drugs like OxyContin and funds for treating opioid abusers and helping them get clean A Winston-Salem Mom, who lost her son to an overdose shares her feelings about STOP Act.
Patrick Wright, WFMY 3:54 PM. EST March 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
NC Couple On Hunted Talks About Experience
-
'Hunted' Couple from NC Wins $250,000
-
Panhandlers: Behind the Sign
-
Triad Couple on CBS Show 'Hunted'
-
Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
-
Deputy Shot In Browns Summit
-
50 Employers Want To Hire You
-
15-Year-Old Student Killed in Crash
-
Giraffe Facts
More Stories
-
AG Stein, Lawmakers Unveil Bill To Battle Opioid ProblemMar. 2, 2017, 10:46 a.m.
-
NC 'Hunted' Couple Appear on WFMY News 2 After…Mar. 2, 2017, 8:31 a.m.
-
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM | Giraffe Birth at NY ZooFeb 22, 2017, 7:42 p.m.