Triad Mystery: The Hunt for the 'Cisco Kid' Postcard Addressee

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – Ricky Evans has always loved cowboys!

“I don't know, I just like any old Western. It doesn't really matter,” said Evans. “As long as it's an old classic western."

He's been collecting cowboy stuff since he was a little kid!

“Anywhere I see one, I try to get it if I don't have it, I'll try my best to get it."

Inside his man cave at his house in Winston-Salem, he collects cowboy posters, cowboy figurines, cowboy autographs, and of course, tons of classic cowboy movies!

“I like westerns because the language is good. There is no foul mouth in it here and the bad guy always loses,” said Evans. “The good guy wins.”

Now Evans has a chance to be the good guy in his own tall tale.

Recently, he was flipping through his old cowboy comic books, when he found a vintage 1949 "Cisco Kid" cowboy postcard addressed to man named Wealey Benton at 1300 English Street in Greensboro.

But instead of adding it to his collection, Evans wants to return the postcard to its rightful owner.

He checked online and called police but quickly ran into road blocks when he found out nobody lives at that address anymore.

There is no house at that location, at least, not anymore.

So Evans asked 2 Wants to Know for help.

However, on Monday, the Greensboro Registrar of Deeds office was closed.

So we weren't able to find the owner of the postcard, yet.

But Evans says he won't stop until he does.

According to him, the postcard is worth about $50, but as a collector, he says the sentimental value is priceless.

“If it was mine, I would really like to have it back,” said Evans. “He evidently used to collect stuff when he was a kid so yeah, I think he would really enjoy having it back.”



The search has only just begun.

WFMY News 2 plans to keep working with Evans to try to find the rightful owner of the postcard.

We'll look up property tax records when the city of Greensboro's Registrar of Deeds office opens back up on Tuesday.

If you have seen the postcard before or have any information on the rightful owner, contact Ben Powell on social media.

(© 2017 WFMY)