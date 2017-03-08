Jeff Varner of High Point, NC/Mana Tribe (Photo: CBS)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Sometimes a second chance at a million dollars isn't enough.

Triad native Jeff Varner is returning to Survivor. Varner competed on Survivor: The Australian Outback in 2001 and Survivor: Cambodia — Second Chance in 2015.

Varner and 19 other former players are coming back for the show's 34th season. The season premiere of “Survivor: Game Changers” marks the 500th episode of the series.

Becasue of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament on WFMY News 2, the premiere will air on our digital channel.

On WFMY News 2's 2.3 Channel >>1256 on Time Warner Cable

8:00 – 10:00pm Survivor

Varner stopped by WFMY News 2 to talk about his experience on the show. Julie Luck and Chad Silber also competed with him in a makeshift immunity challenge. Watch the video above to find out who wins.

© 2017 WFMY-TV