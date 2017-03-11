Triad Organization Protests Circus In Winston-Salem

(Photo: Mary Turner, 2014 Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - A Triad group is protesting the Garden Bros Circus in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

The Garden Brothers Circus is performing three shows at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, so the organization 'Speak Out for Circus Animals' was protesting the show from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

According to a release from the organization, the protest is to educate the public about how the animals are wild and cause public safety risks.

When wild animal circuses are invited to any city, they are supporting the abuse of wild animals who perform out of fear as well as putting the public at risk.

The Garden Brothers Circus is performing at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. To find out more information about the circus you can visit their website here.

