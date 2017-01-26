Triad Plants, Trees Confused By Up-And-Down Temperatures

Warm temperatures caused a cherry tree to blossom early on Old Lake Jeanette Road in Greensboro. (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Triad temperatures have been up and down over the past few weeks, and local experts say, they're affecting plants and trees.

Hanna Smith, of the Guilford Cooperative Extension, says the warmer temperatures have caused some plants to blossom early.

"There are some daffodils blooming," she said. "There are some flowering trees, such as cherries, that have actually started to bloom."

Plants and trees like these typically bloom in late winter to early spring. And, with another round of cold weather on the way, those plants could be in trouble.

"The sap inside the bark, since it has water, it can expand and freeze," Smith said. "Then, it can split and cause the trunk to split, which can cause problems later down the road."

She says that process can open up your trees and plants to diseases, fungi and insects.

"There's a slow decline, and maybe even death of the tree, if it's not established, or if it's stressed in some other way, such as drought," she said.

Fortunately, Smith says, the temperatures shouldn't cause damage to hardwood trees, like oaks and maples, but flowering plants and trees could suffer.

"We won't have any loss in food production or anything like that," she said. "We might just lose a few pretty spring flowering plants."

Smith says there's not much people can do to protect their trees from these up-and-down temperatures, but plant owners can surround their plants with pine needles or hay to help keep their temperatures steady.

