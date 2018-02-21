Triad Reacts to Rev. Billy Graham's Death

American evangelist Billy Graham, giving a speech on stage, circa 1970. (Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO - Evangelist Billy Graham died Wednesday morning at the age of 99. Over his lifetime, Graham delivered his message to 215 million people in 185 countries and countless more heard his words through radio and television.

Wednesday was a warm and overcast day in Greensboro. WFMY News 2’s Carly Flynn Morgan spent the afternoon talking with people in Greensboro's LeBauer Park about how Rev. Billy Graham influenced their lives.

Carly Flynn Morgan talks with people in Greensboro's LeBauer Park.

“As a child, that was a family time when we gathered ‘round the TV or the radio and we would listen to his messages. But also you just didn’t listen, you carried out that message that you love, that you forgive, that you have forgiveness in your heart for everybody,” said Jo Anne Smith.

“It’s not a sad announcement, not for me. I think he’s waited a long time to go home and that’s exactly where he went is he went home to the Lord,” Sandra Mitchell told us.

“He didn’t have any scandal attached to his life, nothing. Not anything bad could anybody say about him,” Sally Tilbury said.

“We know he’s walking the streets of gold, singing with the angels, hearing the trumpets sound. He’s at rest. He’s at peace. He doesn’t have to worry about the dangers of this world anymore,” said Sheree Charles.



