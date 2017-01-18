Triad Residents Head to D.C. For Inauguration, Women's March

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There's expected to be more than one million visitors in the nation's capital this weekend.While most will be there to celebrate the inauguration, others plan to participate in the Women's March on Washington.

Tens of thousands are expected to turn out, including a mother and daughter from Greensboro.

"I hope that the march accomplishes a recognition that there are so many different kinds of people out there and that we all care passionately about our government and making it work for all of us," said Kathleen Kelley, Greensboro resident.

Kathleen Kelley admits she didn't support Donald Trump but says that's not the reason she's going to the march.

"To show unity to all people and especially to give voice to women's rights, for reproductive freedoms, for CEO leadership, in every step of our society for women to have an equal voice," said Kelley.

She says she doesn't like the divisiveness she sees coming from both sides of the aisle and wants to show her teenage daughter a way she can peacefully have her voice heard.

Meanwhile, Lee Haywood is a proud supporter of Donald Trump and is excited to attend his first presidential inauguration.

"Just being around like-minded people. The excitement of being in the capital of the free world and like I said, seeing the pomp and circumstance of this long-hard fought battle between two ideologies that hopefully will come together in the long run. It's the American dream," said Lee Haywood, Greensboro resident.

Haywood is a member of the Guilford County GOP and campaigned for Trump.

"It'll be worth it, I've put, we worked a lot harder than standing for a few hours. We stood for quite a few hours on election day handing out brochures for our candidates or flyers for our candidates, we can do a few hours to see our candidate take the swearing in of the oath of office," said Haywood. "That'll be the perfect culmination for our efforts."

Both Haywood and Kelley are preparing for exhausting trips but they both say, these are opportunities they could not pass up.

