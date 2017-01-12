WFMY
Triad Schools Announce Snow Makeup Days

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:45 AM. EST January 12, 2017

Guilford County Schools' announced makeup days Thursday morning after closing school for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to icy roads from last weekend's snow.

Guilford County Schools' makeup days for schools on the traditional academic calendar are as follows:

  • Jan. 25
  • March 31
  • June 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

  • Feb. 13
  • June 9
  • April 10

Alamance County-Burlington Schools

  • Jan. 25
  • Jan. 27 (now a full day)
  • Feb. 15 (now a full day)

Rockingham County Schools

  • Feb. 14
  • June 5
  • June 6

Surry County Schools

  • March 10 
  • June 12
  • June 13

Stokes County Schools

  • Jan. 17
  • Feb. 21

Davidson County Schools Calendar

Davie County Schools Calendar

Randolph County Schools Calendar

