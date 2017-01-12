Triad Schools Announce Snow Makeup Days

Guilford County Schools' announced makeup days Thursday morning after closing school for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to icy roads from last weekend's snow.
Guilford County Schools' makeup days for schools on the traditional academic calendar are as follows:
- Jan. 25
- March 31
- June 12
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
- Feb. 13
- June 9
- April 10
Alamance County-Burlington Schools
- Jan. 25
- Jan. 27 (now a full day)
- Feb. 15 (now a full day)
- Feb. 14
- June 5
- June 6
- March 10
- June 12
- June 13
- Jan. 17
- Feb. 21
Davidson County Schools Calendar
Randolph County Schools Calendar
