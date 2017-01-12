Triad Schools Announce Snow Makeup Days

classroom (Photo: Ziviani, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Guilford County Schools' announced makeup days Thursday morning after closing school for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week due to icy roads from last weekend's snow.

Guilford County Schools' makeup days for schools on the traditional academic calendar are as follows:

Jan. 25

March 31

June 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Feb. 13

June 9

April 10

Alamance County-Burlington Schools

Jan. 25

Jan. 27 (now a full day)

Feb. 15 (now a full day)

Rockingham County Schools

Feb. 14

June 5

June 6

Surry County Schools

March 10

June 12

June 13

Stokes County Schools

Jan. 17

Feb. 21

Davidson County Schools Calendar

Davie County Schools Calendar

Randolph County Schools Calendar

