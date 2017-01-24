NC Senator Apologizes for Tweet About Women's March

Senator Joyce Krawiec, Republican District 31 (Photo: NCGA Website)

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. -- A rowdy response and calls for resignation after one state senator tweets about the Women's March on Washington.

Senator Joyce Krawiec tweeted Monday night, "Message to Crazies at Women's March... If brains were lard, you couldn't grease a small skillet. You know who you are."





The tweet has since been deleted and in it's place, Senator Krawiec has tweeted several apologies and clarifications.

In one tweet, the senator said, "I apologize. I apologize. I was only talking to those who acted inappropriately. Forgive me please. Twitter lesson learned."

Senator Kraewic says she wasn't available for an interview with WFMY News 2 on Tuesday but did send a statement saying,

Like many other Americans, I was deeply offended by vulgar language and graphic imagery used by some protestors. I have apologized for the words I used to express those frustrations, which were unfair to many women who advocated for their beliefs in a respectful way.

Senator Kraewic represents Yadkin and Forsyth Counties and lives in Kernersville. She says she watched video of women's marches across the country and says she was offended by what she saw.

She said on social media that when she made that comment, she was only "speaking of the DC protesters dressed inappropriately and spewing foul language."

Kraewic says she deleted that initial tweet because some misunderstood who it was directed to. Each tweet she's made since has had at least 100 replies. Many call for her resignation, others say she disgraced her office and several are too vulgar to share.

About the criticism, the senator says she hasn't read the comments yet.

Another state lawmaker is being criticized for something he said on social media.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey posted on Facebook, "In one day Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years." Commissioner Causey attached a photo of women marching with his post.

He now says he regrets what he wrote. In a statement to WFMY News 2, Commissioner Causey said, "I want to apologize for the insensitive social media post that was shared on Facebook. This represented a momentary lapse in judgment on my part for which I am truly sorry. This does not reflect my feelings toward women and in the future we will manage social media in a more responsible manner."

