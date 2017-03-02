Triad Teen 'Improving' After Fall At Hanging Rock State Park

17-year-old Jason Messer. (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- "I don't express emotion very much but inside I jump for joy whenever I see these improvements."

Sam Messer sits with his younger brother Jason everyday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He's been in the intensive care unit after falling about 50 feet at Hanging Rock State Park nearly two weeks ago.

Jason's family says doctors are now saying there are signs of improvements and are optimistic about some sort of recovery.

"He's getting better. Little by little," explains Sam. "Even though it's very small, it's very exciting because he went from nothing to a little bit of something."

It's been a whirlwind for Sam and his family since the accident.

"Of course we're at an up right now," he explains. "We've had our downs when we haven't really had a lot of hope but our family and friends have been very, very supportive when we are in our downs."

The outpouring is clear. People checking the "Pray For Jason Messer" Facebook page daily for updates on Jason's recovery. His parents say they've received countless messages and visits to the hospital. And members of their church have been with them through it all.

"There are a couple of we call them our little angels."

Sam says his brother is tough; and although they can't talk right now, he feels Jason knows he's right there with him, along with the rest of the community. His family says recovery will likely take several months.

"A lot of people we don't even know are behind us and here to support us. And are thinking about my brother and our family."

