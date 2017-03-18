WFMY
Triad Teen, Jason Messer, Who Fell at Hanging Rock State Park Dies

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:44 AM. EDT March 18, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- A teenager who fell while hiking at Hanging Rock State Park, in February, has died.

The family has been posting updates on a Facebook page 'Pray for Jason Messer' and posted the information last night that Jason Messer had died. The family's church Twin City Bible Church also confirmed the news.

Messer has been at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem since the accident.

Jason was student at McMichael High School. The Messer family is from Stokesdale.

