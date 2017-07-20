Triad Teen Returns To The Rodeo After He Was Trampled By A Bull

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. -- A Triad teenager is showing cattle for the first time since he was severely injured by a bull.

Wesley Fishel, 17, was competing in a rodeo when a bull trampled him in February.

"The bull stepped on him and it crushed his chest and actually crushed his heart and lungs," said Karen Fishel, Wesley's mother. "Medical staff comes in and tells you your son is not going to live through the night. He coded multiple times. We really about lost him."

But after several surgeries and months of physical therapy, Wesley was able to show cattle for the first time since his accident.

"To know where he's come from, it's just heartwarming," Karen Fishel said. "And he just had his birthday too. There was a time when we didn't think we'd celebrate his seventeenth birthday."

As Wesley continues to heal, he is also thanking the people who made it possible.

"There were seven individuals who did CPR on Wesley at the arena when we were waiting for the ambulance," Karen explained.

Wesley gave each person who helped save him a necklace with a cross on it. He also gave one to his mom. All of the necklaces match the one he wears while competing.

"It's a reminder of how quickly life can be taken from us," his mom said, clasping her matching cross necklace. "But it's also a reminder of being strong in your faith."

Wesley's left leg is still numb from his knee down. His mom says they have one more surgery to go, but they are optimistic.

