Triad Teen Trampled By Bull Discharged From Hospital

Wesley Fishel (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A triad teenager trampled at a rodeo is home after spending several weeks in the hospital.

16-year-old Wesley Fishel's sister shared the family's statement Friday afternoon with WFMY News 2:

"Wesley is home tonight. We are forever grateful for the love and support shown us by our community and complete strangers alike. Thank you to the amazing team of first responders, doctors, nurses, therapists and caretakers that worked so hard to ensure Wesley would return home to us. A special thank you to all those who lifted Wesley and our family in prayer. We have truly witnessed a miracle."

Wesley's been going through physical therapy recently after the accident.

He was trampled by a bull in early February while competing in a rodeo in Yadkinville.

His sister told us the bull stepped on his back and Wesley broke several bones.

