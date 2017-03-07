Triad Teen Trampled By Bull Expected To Leave Hospital Soon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A triad teenager trampled at a rodeo is expected to leave the hospital this week.
A new post on the Pray For Wesley Facebook page says 16-year-old Wesley Fishel will be discharged from the hospital this week.
Wesley's been going through physical therapy recently after the accident.
He was trampled by a bull in early February while competing in a rodeo in Yadkinville.
His sister told us the bull stepped on his back and Wesley broke several bones.
