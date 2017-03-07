WFMY
Triad Teen Trampled By Bull Expected To Leave Hospital Soon

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:52 PM. EST March 07, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A triad teenager trampled at a rodeo is expected to leave the hospital this week.

A new post on the Pray For Wesley Facebook page says 16-year-old Wesley Fishel will be discharged from the hospital this week.

Wesley's been going through physical therapy recently after the accident.

He was trampled by a bull in early February while competing in a rodeo in Yadkinville.

His sister told us the bull stepped on his back and Wesley broke several bones.

