Triad Teenager Named Top Volunteer For Work With Book Club

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- A Winston-Salem teenager is one of the top volunteers in the nation.

Caleb Lumpkin is an eighth-grader at Winston Salem Christian School. The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards selected him as one of the top volunteers in the whole country.

Lumpkin works with Next Chapter Book Club in Winston-Salem. The group focuses on reading for people with intellectual disabilities. Lumpkin spoke with WFMY News 2 about the program.





