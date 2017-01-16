Triad Volunteers Spend MLK Day Sprucing Up Historic Cemetery

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, more than 100 volunteers dedicated their time to help clean up the historic Oddfellows Cemetery in Winston-Salem. (Photo: Ben Powell, WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – On Monday, our nation pauses to honor the man who ultimately gave his life for race equality.

People across the Triad and the nation honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The civil rights leader was honored and remembered with parades and a day of service --encouraging others to go out and do some good deeds in their communities.

The same goes for folks in the Triad.

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, more than 100 volunteers dedicated their time to help clean up the historic Oddfellows Cemetery in Winston-Salem.

Founded in 1913 -- it's one of the oldest African-American cemeteries in our area.

More than 10,000 people are buried there, including war veterans and people who grew up during the civil rights era.

Many of the volunteers have ancestors buried at the historic cemetery.

For volunteers like Reynolds High School student Nasir McDaniel, it’s an opportunity to preserve a part of African-American history, while learning about his own family history.

"Martin Luther King did a lot to fight for my rights and my family's rights and every other African-Americans' rights,” said McDaniel. “This day is dedicated to Martin Luther King so this is why we do this service. It helps us get knowledge about our past and it helps us celebrate this day."

McDaniel and dozens of other volunteers, young and old, spent the day raking leaves and pulling weeds at the Oddfellows Cemetery.

The cemetery is more than 100 years old and does not get a lot of maintenance work throughout the year.

Some of the headstones have been covered in leaves and sticks and debris for years and are invisible to the naked eye.

So volunteers spent the day sprucing things up and they discovered a few things along the way.

"It's like archaeology,” said Linda Dark, one of the caretakers for the cemetery. “We are finding tombstones that have been buried for years! Now, we have a name and we can go to the Internet and we can look them up and maybe we can contact family members."

Linda Dark works with the Friends of the Oddfellows, a group dedicated to helping maintain the cemetery.

In September of 2015, police say thieves broke in to the caretaker's house and stole their landscaping equipment.

Since then, the cemetery has relied on donations and volunteers to help maintain the grounds.

Local volunteers meet up on the third Saturday of every month to do maintenance work on the cemetery.

To learn more about how you can help, visit the Friends of the OddFellows Cemetery Facebook page.



