Bruce and Florence Hicks (Photo: Hicks' Family, Custom)

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- There's not much that will stop Florence Hicks from visiting her husband. Not even icy roads.

Hicks' husband is in a nursing home and she drives to see him at least twice a day, every day. When she left her house in Asheboro Sunday morning, she didn't get very far.

"I had gone up and down my driveway with my car and I had that pretty well so I could get out, and I looked and there was a few patches of ice but anyhow, I got out on the road and hit a patch of ice," said Florence Hicks.

"I tried and I just couldn't move."

It wasn't long after she went sliding off the road that a big red truck stopped behind Hicks. A couple got out of the truck and offered to help Hicks get her car back in her driveway. They offered even more after hearing where she was going.



"I do miss him," said Hicks.

Last December, Hicks made the tough decision to move her husband into a nursing home.

He has Alzheimer's Disease and their daughter Kathy says they know the day is coming when he won't be able to remember their names.

"She wants as much time with him as possible," said Kathy Glenn, Hicks' daughter.

That's why Hicks sticks to her routine, even in icy conditions, and that's why her Good Samaritans decided to drive her to meet her husband on Sunday, and then drove her home.

"That was one of the good things that happened and you don't hear about that very often," said Hicks. "That was just so nice of them to do that."

"It's impressive, it really is. To offer to take her to go see him is just, above and beyond," said Glenn.

She added, "If one little act of kindness can get somebody else to do one little act of kindness, it will be a whole lot better world."

WFMY News 2 spoke with the kind strangers who said they didn't want recognition for what they did. They said they were inspired by Hicks' love for her husband and just wanted to make sure she could see him.

